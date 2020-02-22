Impact Wrestling Sacrifice was tonight in Louisville, KY at the Davis Arena. The event exclusively aired on Impact Plus. In the main event, Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard defeated X Division Champion Ace Austin.

Below are the results:

* Rohit Raju defeated Corey Storm

* The North (c) defeated The Rascalz (Impact World Tag Team Championship Match)

* Kiera Hogan defeated Ray Lyn

* Willie Mack defeated Jay Bradley

* Acey Romero and Larry D defeated OvE

* Daga defeated Jake Crist

* Joey Ryan defeated Johnny Swinger

* Jordynne Grace (c) defeated Havok (Knockouts Championship Match)

* Rhino defeated Moose via disqualification

* Moose defeated Rhino (No Disqualification Match)

* Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard defeated X Division Champion Ace Austin (Champion Vs. Champion Match)