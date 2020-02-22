Impact Wrestling Sacrifice was tonight in Louisville, KY at the Davis Arena. The event exclusively aired on Impact Plus. In the main event, Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard defeated X Division Champion Ace Austin.
Below are the results:
* Rohit Raju defeated Corey Storm
* The North (c) defeated The Rascalz (Impact World Tag Team Championship Match)
* Kiera Hogan defeated Ray Lyn
* Willie Mack defeated Jay Bradley
* Acey Romero and Larry D defeated OvE
* Daga defeated Jake Crist
* Joey Ryan defeated Johnny Swinger
* Jordynne Grace (c) defeated Havok (Knockouts Championship Match)
* Rhino defeated Moose via disqualification
* Moose defeated Rhino (No Disqualification Match)
* Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard defeated X Division Champion Ace Austin (Champion Vs. Champion Match)
