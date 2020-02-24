UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya admits he made a mistake when referencing the 9/11 tragedy to try and promote his upcoming title fight with Yoel Romero. The two will square off at UFC 248 on March 7 from Las Vegas.

During a pre-fight press conference last week, Adesanya remarked that "I'll touch (Romero) enough times and eventually he'll crumble like the Twin Towers."

On September 11, 2001, planes were overtaken by terrorists and flown into the North and South towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. Both 110-story towers collapsed with over 2,600 people being killed.

Adesanya offered an apology via Instagram, saying "The comment in the last story sums up how I feel about this situation. I never made a joke about people dying or made light of the tragic event that was 9/11."

"I was simply rambling and my brain worked faster than my mouth in a moment to chose the wrong euphemism," he added. "You speak on the mic enough times and you're bound to miss the mark with some bars. I did on this one and for that I'm sorry. I'll be more careful in the future with my words."