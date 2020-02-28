Jack Gallagher returned to WWE 205 Live on tonight's episode and debuted a new look with a new tattoo. Video from the return can be seen above.

The main event of this week's show saw Team Captains Tony Nese and Lio Rush do battle until Mike Kanellis interfered to help his partner Nese for the disqualification. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch ran out to help Rush, and fought Kanellis and Nese away from the ring. This led to Gallagher running out to leave Rush laying. He removed his shirt to reveal the new ink and then dropped Rush with a headbutt to end the show.

As noted, the March 13 205 Live episode from Detroit will feature the 10-Man Captain's Challenge 10-Man Elimination Match with NXT cruiserweights vs. cruiserweights from the original 205 Live roster. The match will be Team Captain Nese, Kanellis, Gallagher, Ariya Daivari and The Brian Kendrick vs. Team Captain Rush, Lorcan, Burch, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Tyler Breeze.

Gallagher spent the first part of this year in a min-feud with 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick, being suspended in the storylines and then making a list of demands he wanted before he would come back to action. Tonight's show was his return from that storyline which looks to have been dropped.

Below are a few more shots from tonight's 205 Live main event on the WWE Network: