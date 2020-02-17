Ring of Honor announced ROH World Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham will defend their titles against Flip Gordon and Marty Scurll at the upcoming 18th Anniversary PPV. The event takes place on March 13 at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lethal and Gresham won the titles back in December at Final Battle against The Briscoe Brothers.

Below is the updated card:

* Dragon Lee (c) vs. Bandido (ROH World TV Championship)

* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Flip Gordon and Marty Scurll (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* PCO, RUSH, and Mark Haskins (PCO is defending his title against the other two at Gateway To Honor on February 29. The winner will be ROH World Champion and faces whoever wasn't pinned in that match at the 18th Anniversary PPV.)