As we previously reported, Jeff Cobb is not signed with AEW, despite appearing on Wednesday's Dynamite episode. Cobb is currently a free agent and is still scheduled for his upcoming non-AEW dates.

The Wrestling Observer reports that Cobb has only agreed to the program with Moxley at this point. AEW offered Cobb a deal, however his goal is to work for New Japan as much as he can right now. AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has reportedly wanted to sign Cobb to a full-time deal since his ROH contract expired on January 1.

Cobb made his AEW debut on Wednesday's Dynamite episode from Austin, Texas. The storyline is that he was hired by AEW World Champion Chris Jericho to take out Jon Moxley ahead of Moxley vs. Jericho at AEW Revolution. Moxley will wrestle Cobb on next week's Dynamite show in Atlanta. This week's Dynamite episode ended with Cobb and The Inner Circle celebrating after he had put Moxley down in the ring.

Cobb spoke with us back in June 2019 at this link and talked about how there are a lot more options in the pro wrestling business these days. He said now is a great time to be a pro wrestler.

"I want to say, maybe as little as 5 - 10 years ago, WWE was the end-all, be-all. I know personally for me, when I moved to the Mainland from Hawaii, WWE was definitely the end-all, be-all goal for myself," Cobb admitted. "And then flash forward a few years, just the boom in the independent scene, and the boom overseas, and the boom in Japan, and all these other big companies popping up: Ring of Honor is doing great work, Impact is doing great work, MLW is doing great work, and now All Elite Wrestling pops up and they're doing great work as well, so, you have options now, and it's definitely a great time to be a professional wrestler. Especially if you're putting in the work and you're grinding it out there. The cream rises to the top, so, eventually, I feel like there are going to be places for everyone to work and make a good living."

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

