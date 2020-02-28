Jeff Hardy has been announced as the special guest for Tuesday's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET.

On a related note, Hardy is backstage for tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode from the TD Garden in Boston, according to PWInsider. There's no word yet on why Hardy is there, but it could be to plan for his upcoming ring return.

We noted earlier this month that Jeff could be returning to the ring soon. He was scheduled to visit the Performance Center earlier this month to have his progress towards an in-ring return checked on.

Jeff has been out of action with a leg injury since shortly after WrestleMania 35 in April 2019. It was originally reported that he would be out of action for 6-9 months. Jeff's WWE contract was scheduled to expire this coming Sunday, March 1, along with brother Matt Hardy's contract, but it's been reported that WWE was adding extra time to Jeff's contract to make up for the time he's been out with the injury.

Jeff is scheduled to be back in court on Monday, April 6, the day after WrestleMania 36, for the charges related to his DWI arrest from October 3, 2019 in Moore County, NC. Jeff was also arrested in Myrtle Beach, SC on July 13, 2019 for public intoxication, but there's no update on that court case. It was reported back in early January that WWE officials have pushed Jeff to address his personal health in the wake of those arrests, and that he has been working hard at doing that.

Tuesday's appearance on WWE Backstage will be Jeff's first time on WWE programming since April 2019. Below is the graphic for Tuesday's show.

Stay tuned for updates on Jeff's WWE future.