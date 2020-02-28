It looks like John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will be confirmed for WrestleMania 36 soon.

Tonight's SmackDown on FOX from Cena's hometown of Boston saw the former WWE Champion make his return to a big pop. Cena came to the ring for the show-closing segment and announced to the crowd that he would be skipping WrestleMania 36 this year because WrestleMania spots should be earned, not given.

Cena then made his exit to the stage and saluted the crowd, but that's when the lights went out and the familiar sounds of The Fiend's arrival began. The lights came back up and Cena turned around to see The Fiend staring at him. The Fiend pointed up at the WrestleMania 36 sign hanging high in the TD Garden as fans cheered them on. Cena looked at the sign, then turned back around to The Fiend and tipped his hat, then nodded at Wyatt to close the show.

Stay tuned for updates on Cena vs. The Fiend and WWE's official announcement on the match. Below are a few shots from tonight's segment in Boston: