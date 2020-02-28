- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. This week's show featured The Hunt vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans, Jack Starz vs. Kassius Ohno, A-Kid vs. The Brian Kendrick, NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray vs. Toni Storm in an "I Quit" match and more. You can click here for our detailed report on this week's NXT UK episode.

Next Thursday's NXT UK episode will feature Dave Mastiff vs. NXT UK Champion WALTER, Isla Dawn vs. Aoife Valkyrie, Travis Banks vs. Alexander Wolfe, an appearance by Ridge Holland, and more.

- Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and Apollo Crews visited kids at the Boston Children's Hospital earlier today. Below are photos from the visit:

- John Cena took to Twitter today to hype tonight's return to SmackDown on FOX in his hometown of Boston at the TD Garden. It's rumored that Cena is returning to begin a WrestleMania 36 feud with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

He wrote, "Amped for tonight's #Smackdown @TDGarden in Boston! It's #Wrestlemania season and I have no idea what's in store! The time is NOW! (To find out) @WWE @WWEonFOX"

