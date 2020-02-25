John Morrison was interviewed by Arab News to discuss WWE Super ShowDown.

During the interview, the former Intercontinental Champion spoke about his upcoming match against The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Morrison will be teaming with his former tag team partner The Miz.

"I'm ridiculously excited to be in Saudi Arabia, but this is the most important match since my return to WWE," Morrison said.

He also went on to say how his opponents Kofi and Big E are talented and very dangerous and it would take 100 percent of focus for him and The Miz to defeat them.

"Kofi and Big E (The New Day) are no joke, John Morrison said. "They are individually talented and together they are very dangerous. For The Miz and I to beat them requires 100 percent focus and for us to be on top of our game. That's what I'm planning on doing."

John Morrison left WWE in 2011 and re-signed with the company in December 2019.

Super ShowDown is on February 27. The show will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mohammed Abdu Arena. It will be available on WWE Network.