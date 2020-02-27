- Above is video of new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison celebrating after their big title win over The New Day at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia earlier today. They were asked what it felt like to win the titles 11 years after their last reign. Morrison commented on a post-match moment they shared in the ring.

"You know what the best moment of my comeback since I've been back so far, was at the very end when you hugged me and said, 'Welcome back, brother.' It felt so real," Morrison recalled.

Miz said Morrison's recent WWE return has rejuvenated him and Morrison's excitement to be back has rubbed off on him. They went on and said they are smarter and better, and whether it's a RAW, SmackDown or WWE NXT tag team, they can take on any team of any generation, any day.

- WWE stock was down 5.27% today, closing at $45.86 per share after opening at $46.91. Today's high was $47.18 and the low was $45.73.

- WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, Natalya, Jinder Mahal and Mojo Rawley attended a WrestleMania 36 Luncheon at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa earlier today.

The event was held to officially kick off the Road to WrestleMania 36 and to grand a Make-A-Wish Wish for Wish Kid Aliyah, who was surprised with tickets to the big event in April.

Below are photos from the luncheon:

Awesome morning at @RJStadium kicking off WrestleMania 36 in only 36 days. We even got to grant a wish as we surprised Ariyah and her family with tickets to WrestleMania. The look on her face was priceless?? @StephMcMahon @MojoRawleyWWE @JinderMahal @MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/SHPVTOB3Ar — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) February 27, 2020

There are only 36 days left until #WrestleMania...so what better time to grant a wish than today?!@StephMcMahon made Ariyah's dream come true earlier today at @RJStadium, with the help of @NatbyNature, @MojoRawleyWWE & @JinderMahal! @MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/QotcC86boi — WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020