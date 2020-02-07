- John Morrison and The Miz brought back The Dirt Sheet for the opening segment of tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX episode.

As seen above, the segment featured a mock movie trailer with cameos by WWE Producer Lance Storm, The Miz's dad, and John Laurinaitis. Below is footage of The Dirt Sheet being interrupted by SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Kofi Kingston of The New Day to hype the upcoming title match at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

- WWE stock was down 4.43% today, closing at $42.53 per share after opening at $44.85. Today's high was $44.98 and the low was $42.47.

- Johnny Gargano is making his return to WWE NXT live event in-ring action this weekend.

Gargano has been away from regular live event action since the spring of 2019 due to various injuries. He has only worked major events since then, but will be working this weekend in Phoenix, Las Vegas and Riverside, to prepare for next Sunday's "Takeover: Portland" match with Finn Balor.

Gargano took to Twitter to mark the return to NXT Road Trip live events and said he's 100% healthy now.

He wrote, "First #NXTRoadTrip in a bit for yours truly.. The kid is 100% healthy and ready to rip. I've heard there should be a few fun matchups at these shows.. See ya this weekend!"

