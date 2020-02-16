It looks like the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano feud is back on in WWE NXT.

The main event of tonight's "Takeover: Portland" event saw NXT Champion Adam Cole retain over Ciampa due to interference from Johnny Gargano. Ciampa had fought off an attack by The Undisputed Era when Gargano appeared at ringside, apparently to help his former DIY partner. Gargano ended up hitting Ciampa with the title and allowing Cole to take the pin.

DIY recently reunited to defeat Moustache Mountain at WWE Worlds Collide. The storyline behind tonight's heel turn was that Gargano had snapped following his "Takeover: Portland" loss to Finn Balor.

It's now rumored that Ciampa vs. Gargano will take place at "Takeover: Tampa" during WrestleMania 36 weekend, but that hasn't been confirmed. Stay tuned for updates on the show.