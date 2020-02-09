Many wondered if this was the end of Jon Jones' reign atop the UFC's light heavyweight division. But as he has done every other time, "Bones" found a way to remain champion.

Jones defended his title and won his 14th championship match inside the Octagon Saturday night at UFC 247. He earned a decision victory over Dominick Reyes in a match several scored for the challenger.

Using his length and stamina, Jones came on in the final rounds, taking advantage of a tired Reyes. He was knocked down early in the fight, but avoided any serious damage after that.

In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko defended her flyweight title, finishing Katlyn Chookagian. Shevchenko scored a finish in the third round with several strikes to the top contender.

Complete results can be found below:

* Jon Jones def. Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) to remain UFC light heavyweight champion

* Valentina Shevchenko def. Katlyn Chookagian via TKO (strikes) at 1:03 of Round 3 to remain UFC female flyweight champion

* Justin Tafa def. Juan Adams via TKO (strikes) at 1:59 of Round 1

* Dan Ige def. Mirsad Bektic via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

* Derrick Lewis def. Ilir Latifi via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Trevin Giles def. James Krause via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

* Lauren Murphy def. Andrea Lee via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

* Khaos Williams def. Alex Morono via KO (strike) at :27 of Round 1

* Mario Bautista def. Miles Johns via TKO (flying knee/strikes) at 1:41 of Round 2

* Journey Newson def. Domingo Pilarte via TKO (strikes) at :38 of Round 1

* Andre Ewell def. Jonathan Martinez via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

* Youssef Zalal def. Austin Lingo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)