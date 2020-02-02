At the end of last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz defeated Darby Allin and The Private Party.

Afterwards, the Inner Circle continued to beat up the losing team until the number one contender, Jon Moxley, made his way to the ring (with a baseball bat) to make the save. You can check out the segment in the video above.

In the clip below, after that went down, Moxley sent a warning to Jericho.

"What happened out there at the end of the night, maybe is none of my business," Moxley said. "Maybe it is my business. Crap like that ain't going down, not on my watch, not in my territory, not in Ohio, not anywhere. As far as next week, throw Santana at me, throw Ortiz at me, throw 'The Big Hurt,' throw Sammy at me, throw a tank at me. Chris Jericho already knows, deep down, brother, it's already over."

Moxley will meet Jericho for the title at AEW Revolution on February 29 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.