- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Atticus Cogar and Kevin Bennett from Empire State Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- ROH Past vs. Present will take place on March 14 at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, featuring a number of ROH's past stars. A few more matches have been added to the event, below is the current lineup:

* Alex Shelley and Matt Sydal vs. Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon

* Xavier vs. Jay Lethal

* Homicide vs. Brody King

* Doug Williams vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Briscoe

* Delirious and Grizzly Redwood vs. Joe Hendry and Dalton Castle

* Havanna Pitbulls vs. Mexablood

* Sumie Sakai vs. Nicole Savoy

* John Walters vs. Mark Haskins

- Jon Moxley is going against David Starr at Over The Top Wrestling ScrapperMania 6 on March 14 at National Stadium in Dublin. On Twitter, Starr gave his thoughts on his opponent going from WWE to AEW.

"Going from one billionaire to another billionaire isn't a paradigm shift. It sounds like the same f---ing thing to me," Starr wrote.