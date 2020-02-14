The WWE NXT TV debut for NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin reportedly went long last week.

Last Wednesday's NXT episode on the USA Network saw Devlin make his main brand TV debut, as champion, in a win over Tyler Breeze. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the match ran short and the two Superstars had to improvise.

The NXT show was apparently running short, when they usually run long on time, forcing Breeze and Devlin to lengthen the match. Some felt as if the match went too long for a regular TV match, and that's why.

The NXT Injury Report from last week noted that Breeze suffered "lower back pain and stiffness" from the pre-match attack and the match itself.

You can see video from the match above.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

