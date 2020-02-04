WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider. As noted earlier this week at this link, the NXT Superstar may be in for a major push across all brands this year. Devlin is set to appear on this week's NXT and this week's WWE 205 Live episodes.

Despite the increased exposure in WWE, The Irish Ace said he remains dedicated to NXT UK and believes there is still much to do to help build the brand.

"NXT UK has made stars out of guys like the British Strong Style, Travis Banks and myself," Devlin said. "For us to be able do independent dates in the UK as well and get people to come and see us. It's really good for the UK scene. It has breathed life into us. To have the UK Performance Center as well and learn from the best minds in the business... NXT UK has grown so much in the last three years.

"I couldn't have imagined we'd be here if you'd ask me three years ago. Maybe we can be a company or brand that tours across Europe and not just the UK. I'd love to see NXT UK TakeOver Dublin. There is talk of maybe going to Germany and other parts of Europe. I'd love to take the show on the road. It would be awesome for the brand."

Devlin has been called the protégé of another Irish Superstar - Finn Balor. Devlin said it's almost surreal to think he works for the same company as Finn, who played a big part in his training. Devlin met the then-21 year old Balor while he was just 12, and they've been connected ever since. Finn defeated Jordan at the original NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event last year.

"He was the best wrestler in Ireland then and probably now," Devlin said of Balor. "He was the person I most aspired to be like. He was always the guy I wanted to measure up to and up with. He went from Ireland to Japan to train, as did I. He went to New Japan Pro Wrestling. I went to Zero-One. He went to the States and WWE. I was a couple of years behind him when WWE signed me. We've been running the same path for a long time.

"I've always aspired to be like him and share that same work ethic he does. He was an inspiration to me, so to get to wrestle him in a WWE ring at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool was something we both enjoyed a lot. So it has been cool to catch up with him and share a workplace and call each other colleagues."

Regarding his NXT Cruiserweight Title run, it's been indicated that Devlin will perform on "all brands" but he said he's looking forward to defending it on both NXT brands and 205 Live. He talked about why he's not your typical cruiserweight wrestler, and named three wrestlers he'd like to lock up with - Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Lio Rush and the former champion, Angel Garza.

"Now that I've won the title and run my mouth for so long and asking for these opportunities, they've come and have the title on my shoulder," Devlin said. "It's really time to pick up the pace and push the goal post back and see how far we can go with this. I'm looking forward to defending the title across the three brands in NXT UK, NXT and 205 Live. I'm not the typical cruiserweight that you'd see on 205 Live. I'm more of a junior heavyweight style wrestler.

"I look forward to meeting a Lio Rush and Angel Garza, who'd want a rematch down the line. I'd like to meet Isaiah Scott as well. I've wrestled him a couple times on the independent scene. I never had a bad match with him. I'm ready for any and all comers."