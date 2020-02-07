As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will see WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin make his debut for the brand.

WWE has announced that the NXT UK Superstar will make his in-ring debut for 205 Live tonight as he faces Lio Rush and Tony Nese in a Triple Threat. This will be a non-title match, but WWE is teasing that the winner may be in line for a future title shot.

WWE has also announced Oney Lorcan's return to the 205 Live ring on tonight's show. Lorcan will team with Danny Burch to face The Brian Kendrick and Ariya Daivari tonight.

Below is WWE's full announcement for tonight's 205 Live episode, which will air live at 10pm ET on the WWE Network from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, along with the tweets that led to the main event:

Oney Lorcan returns to the ring Last week on WWE 205 Live, Danny Burch was attacked by Ariya Daivari and The Brian Kendrick after The Persian Lion stopped Kendrick from defeat at the hands of Burch. The animosity between Burch and his tormentors has reached a boiling point, and last week was no exception. However, before The Man with a Plan and Daivari Dinero could do too much damage, Burch's friend and tag team partner Oney Lorcan made his triumphant return to WWE 205 Live. Charging into the ring with a steel chair, The Boston Brawler evened the odds. Tonight, Lorcan gets back into the squared circle, as he will once again join forces with Burch in tag team action against Kendrick and Daivari. Champion's challenge Following the news last week that The Irish Ace would be making his way to the home of the Cruiserweight division, the WWE Universe has been ripe with anticipation about what kind of statement the champion would make. Tweeting earlier today, he wanted to know which Cruiserweight needed to be made an example of. Lio Rush responded by asserting that he was more than willing to welcome Devlin to WWE 205 Live. However, WWE 205 Live original Tony Nese chimed in and claimed that the honor should be his. As a result, all three Superstars will collide in a Triple Threat Match. Can Devlin set the tone for his championship reign, or will he realize that the competition is fiercer than he anticipated in the Cruiserweight division? Don't miss WWE 205 Live, tonight at 10/9 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.