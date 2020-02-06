Impact star Jordynne Grace decided to a Q&A on Twitter because she was on a four-hour flight.

When asked about what her favorite match was, Grace shared two, one from when she was the only woman at the 2018 All In Battle Royale and her match with Meiko Satomura in Progress Wrestling.

Her full tweet was, "Battle royale at ALL IN, Meiko at Progress."

She tweeted, "Kylie, Toni, Viper... I can't think of who else right now," after someone asked who were her favorite wrestlers to work with.

Jordynne Grace revealed that her contract with Impact is until May 2021. During the Q&A, she answered, "No idea," after someone asked if she would ever go to NXT.

