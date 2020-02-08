Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett announced that UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE star Ken Shamrock and ESPN's Max Bretos will be the commentators for Bloodsport III.

Barnett tweeted, "This year we're stepping up the show in every aspect. We are proud to announce that we will have ESPN's Max Bretos along with 'The World's Most Dangerous Man' Ken Shamrock on color. There's only ONE Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport."

Ken Shamrock also tweeted about the news. He wrote, "Me sitting this close to this competition is going to be hard to sit still."

As noted, Josh Barnett will be facing Jon Moxley at the event.

Bloodsport III will be on April 2 at the courtyard in The Cuban Club in Ybor City.

