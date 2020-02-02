UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock revealed on social media that his father passed away yesterday morning.

Shamrock revealed the news after a fan wrote about him missing an event because of his father's illness.

He replied to the fan, "My father passed away yesterday morning preparing for funeral services."

Ken Shamrock returned to Impact Wrestling last year where he faced Moose at Bound for Glory.

Eddie Edwards, Tama Tonga, Danny Cage, and others sent their condolences.

My father passed away yesterday morning preparing for funeral services https://t.co/GH1UzbNV1U — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) February 2, 2020

My condolences Ken! — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) February 2, 2020

Sorry for your loss — ACEY ROMERO (@THEACEYROMERO) February 2, 2020

My condolences Ken ???? — Tama "The Plumber" Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) February 2, 2020