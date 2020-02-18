- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Everett, WA.

- Former WWE Tag Team Champion Ken Doane (Kenny Dykstra) was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando last week to work as a guest coach, according to PWInsider. Doane also attended some of the weekend WWE NXT live events. On a related note, Japanese wrestling veteran Kikutaro was also working as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center last week.

- Former WWE Intercontinental Champion and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock took to Twitter today with major praise for Randy Orton.

"Randy Orton is a unbelievable wrestler & I have no idea how he is not carrying the belt, He would be a guy I would love to challenge as I know I would have to be at my best," Shamrock wrote.

Shamrock also responded to several fans with continued praise for The Viper. You can see the related tweets below:

