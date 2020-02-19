Kenny Omega and Adam Page defeated the Lucha Bros to retain the AEW World Tag Titles on tonight's Dynamite.

The Young Bucks won tonight's Tag Team Battle Royal to get a shot at the champions on February 29 at Revolution in Chicago.

Below is the updated PPV card:

* Chris Jericho (c) vs. Jon Moxley (AEW World Championship)

* Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (c) vs. Young Bucks (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* MJF vs. Cody

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager