Kenny Omega and Adam Page defeated the Lucha Bros to retain the AEW World Tag Titles on tonight's Dynamite.
The Young Bucks won tonight's Tag Team Battle Royal to get a shot at the champions on February 29 at Revolution in Chicago.
Below is the updated PPV card:
* Chris Jericho (c) vs. Jon Moxley (AEW World Championship)
* Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (c) vs. Young Bucks (AEW World Tag Team Championship)
* MJF vs. Cody
* Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager
The Young Bucks won they are the number 1?? contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championship!!!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/j1FTRxk1va— BeyondThe3Count (@BeyondThe3Count) February 20, 2020