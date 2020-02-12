AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page will defend their titles against the Lucha Bros on next week's show at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Whoever wins will likely face the winners of next week's battle royal at AEW Revolution on February 29 in Chicago.

Omega and Page retained their titles against SCU in the opening match of tonight's show.

Below is the updated lineup for next week's Dynamite:

* Cody vs. Warlow (Steel Cage Match)

* Tag Team Battle Royal (Winners get shot at AEW World Tag Titles at AEW Revolution)

* Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb

* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Lucha Bros (AEW World Tag Team Championship)