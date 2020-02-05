AEW Women's World Champion Riho will defend her title against Nyla Rose on next week's AEW Dynamite. The show will be live from the H.E.B Center in Austin, Texas.

The number one ranked Rose attacked Riho tonight, powerbombing her through a table after PAC used Riho to get a future match with Kenny Omega.

Also announced tonight, it will be AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) next Wednesday. SCU is the number one ranked tag team, beating Best Friends on tonight's Dynamite.

Finally, Jon Moxley (still wearing an eye patch from Jericho's spike attack weeks ago) got some payback by jabbing Santana's eye with a key after defeating Ortiz tonight. Santana (now also wearing an eye patch) says he wants Moxley on next week's show.

