- Above is the opening for tonight's NJPW New Beginning in Osaka, featuring IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito taking on KENTA. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage, beginning early Sunday at 2 am ET!

- Voices of Wrestling's Super J-Cast podcast is reporting NJPW New Beginning in Osaka is a sold out show at Osaka-Jo Hall.

"All the seats for tomorrow's show at Osaka-Jo Hall have sold out. This is a terrific achievement and in my opinion totally vindicates the decision to have KENTA attack Naito at Wrestle Kingdom. Naito vs. KENTA is red hot as are Mox vs. Suzuki and Hiromu vs. Lee."

All the seats for tomorrow's show at Osaka-Jo Hall have sold out. This is a terrific achievement and in my opinion totally vindicates the decision to have KENTA attack Naito at Wrestle Kingdom. Naito vs. KENTA is red hot as are Mox vs. Suzuki and Hiromu vs. Lee. https://t.co/4pkfhXuuw9 — Super J-Cast (@thesuperjcast) February 8, 2020

- Naito and KENTA has a contract signing yesterday where KENTA took a selfie with the champion and commented, "tomorrow, at last."