Recently on After The Bell, Corey Graves welcomed Kevin Nash and Scott Hall in celebration of the nWo's upcoming induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Before the nWo formed, Hall and Nash discussed why the "invasion" of WCW succeeded.

"We were hot coming into the door because we were coming in from Vince's TV. We were Razor and Diesel. This is before anybody had a cellphone. This is before all this Internet stuff was out there," Hall said. "People thought it was real. People thought Vince sent us there to destroy WCW.

"On top of that, two top guys in WWE came into WCW and were gonna take over, and the entire watching nation said, 'oh yeah those two guys can take on that whole company," Nash said.

Hall noted where they were in their careers before jumping to WCW. He again said that the fact that people thought WWE sent them to destroy WCW was what made their "invasion" of WCW successful.

"Kev, the coolest part for me was at that time, our last show for Vince was Madison Square Garden. You're on top vs. HBK in a cage. I worked with Triple H who was just young and coming up. He was subbing for Goldust, and I'm semi-main. So wow semi-main main event and we're leaving," Hall said. "We sold out Madison Square Garden, the largest non-pay per view show ever at that facility at that time, and that feels good. I'm looking around going 'wow, we did it, and now we're leaving.' I had no idea all this stuff was going to work. To me, the only reason it worked was the audience thought Vince sent us there.

"That's the coolest thing because I went in as Kevin Nash the first time," Nash said. "Now this time I should go in as Diesel because if Kevin Nash makes the transfer over to WCW, it doesn't mean anything, but the fact that Diesel, who was the WWE Champion, makes the move and Razor Ramon, 335-time Intercontinental Champion makes the move [it means more]."

Nash talked about the differences between today's wrestling compared to the '90s. He noted that the level of violence is much more different and how a lot more was allowed on TV than it is now.

"I'll put it this way: if you take the two top guys in WWE right now and put them on another company, tell me that doesn't make a difference immediately.

"You got to remember there were so many parameters," Nash said. "We used an aluminum baseball bat on television. You can't do that now. Can you imagine Roman Reigns coming out and smashing someone's head with a baseball bat? Brock hits people with his finish on the padding outside and it's borderline too much. Our culture is so different now."

Graves made a comment about how Nash and Hall seemingly had the leeway to do whatever they wanted. They agreed and talked about how it was easier to say you were sorry after doing whatever you wanted to do in the ring or go long on a match.

"The cool thing about being on live TV is that it's much easier to ask for forgiveness than permission," Hall said. "You can always go through the curtain and do whatever you want, and you come back and say, 'oh gee. I'm sorry. I'm sorry. I'm sorry, but I already did what I wanted to do. Thank you very much.'

"I remember learning that from Shawn Michaels," Nash said. "He said that the only time you really have to watch the time of your match is if you're last."

"If you ain't on last, we got as long as we want," Hall said. "Once again, you go back through the curtain and say, 'sorry bro. Sorry man.'"

Graves asked Nash on his thoughts on today's wrestling. Hall has previously said that it was a good idea of NXT and AEW to compete against each other, but Nash talked about how there isn't real competition and how it's hard to surprise people because the coverage is so vast. He also talked about how there isn't a top singular star like a Stone Cold Steve Austin or The Rock and how a team concept has taken over the individual concept.

"In all honesty, the competition is so rotten, absolutely not," Nash said. "There's not even competition. It's very hard to surprise the people. Number one, there's so much coverage now. You don't miss anything.

"There's not like a person like a Cena. There was always a Steve, then there was The Rock. Then it was Cena. There's always a guy, I think the universe has gotten so large that you can't just have one person or two people. You gotta have several people. It's more of a team concept than it is an individual concept, and it's just a completely different beast."

Hall and Nash also gave their thoughts on who else should be inducted with them in the WWE Hall of Fame. Nash talked about the peak of the nWo as well. You can listen to the full podcast by clicking here. If you use any quotes in this article, please credit WWE's After The Bell with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.