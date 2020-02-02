WWE Break It Down airs tonight at 8 pm ET on the WWE Network live stream, it is currently on the on-demand section, as well. This episode will feature Kevin Owens talking about some of his more memorable matches in WWE.

In the video above, Owens talked about his feud with Sami Zayn and how their Battleground 2016 match was special enough to get a hug from Vince McMahon. According to Owens, he and Vince don't have that kind of relationship, so McMahon was obviously thrilled with what happened that night.

"He came out at the Royal Rumble that year and the first person he came after was me," Owens said about Zayn. "Then we had the Ladder Match at WrestleMania with four or five other guys in it, but we were the focal point in that match, our story was. We had a match at Payback, then we were in a Fatal 4-Way with The Miz and Cesaro the following PPV, then we were in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match together and had some pretty crazy moments together there, and then finally, Battleground.

"So, we had been at each other's throats for a long time leading into that match, but every match we had, the crowd seemed to be asking for more. Which is always a great feeling and it's hard because we had been doing it for so long at that point, we're talking 13 years. For us, together, it's hard to know what might feel fresh because we feel like we've literally been doing this forever.

"That night was special, I don't know, we just left it all out there and the crowd ate up everything we did. Rarely do I come back from a match and visibly celebrate. When I do good, I know I did good. When I came back from that one and got through the curtains, I screamed my f---ing head off. I knew it was special because Vince [McMahon] was standing up and when I went over to him to shake his hand, he pulled me in for a huge hug, and Vince and I don't f---ing hug. That's not the relationship that we have."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.