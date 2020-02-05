Reports started swirling earlier this week about a potential rematch between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor taking place in Saudi Arabia. The offer included $100 million for the right to host the second meeting between the two.

But not even that large sum of money can get the unbeaten Nurmagomedov to commit at the moment. Of course, he first has a planned title defense with top contender Tony Ferguson set for April.

"I'm surprised people even question me about a rematch," Nurmagomedov said during a recent press conference. "Everyone saw what happened in the Octagon. I controlled the fight every step of the way. I did everything I wanted to him, he even gave up.

"The question is: do I want that? I am focused on Tony Ferguson. Why do I need that kind of money."

Nurmagomedov added that "giving me $100 million to beat up that idiot again? I don't think that's rational." The first meeting ended with a submission victory for the champion back in 2018.

The reports of $100 million being offered to Nurmagomedov first started from his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, in an interview with TMZ Sports.

"I know some people in Saudi Arabia, right now, they met with me and they want to pay $100 million for Khabib to fight Conor in Saudi Arabia," he said. "They want to pay Khabib to fight Floyd (Mayweather)."

