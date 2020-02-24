AEW has announced Kris Statlander vs. AEW World Women's Champion Nyla Rose for the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.

This will be Rose's first title defense since winning the title from inaugural champion Riho on the February 12 edition of AEW Dynamite.

On a related note, the "Countdown to Revolution" preview special will air on TNT at 10pm ET this Wednesday night, as soon as Dynamite goes off the air. The one-hour special will preview Saturday's pay-per-view.

AEW Revolution will take place this coming Saturday, February 29 from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The event will run in partnership with the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2).

Below is the current Revolution card:

AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho (c)

AEW Women's World Title Match

Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (c)

MJF vs. Cody Rhodes

Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes

Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin