Tama Tonga announced on Twitter that La Facción Ingobernable (RUSH, Kenny King, and Dragon Lee) will be coming to the Bullet Club Beach Party on April 4 in Tampa, Florida at Whiskey Joe's.
Tonga tweeted, "Ay @rushtoroblanco, your people party?!! Let's party amigos! No Pasa Nada! April 4th @BulletClubBPTickets: https://tickettailor.com/events/bcbp."
Tanga Loa, "Switchblade" Jay White, KENTA, Bad Luck Fale, Haku, Bone Soldier, and El Phantasmo will also be there. The party will be hosted for a second straight year by Alicia Atout.
