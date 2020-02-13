Major League Wrestling has announced international star Laredo Kid for their upcoming Intimidation Games 2020 event in Chicago on April 18, which will also serve as MLW Fusion TV tapings for beIN SPORTS.

"Chicago fans have been a big part of MLW's success, so we've decided to return with a super stacked card and it starts with reintroducing great talent like Laredo Kid," MLW CEO and Founder Court Bauer said in a press release. "This is a fan appreciation night that I expect will blow your mind when you see the full card."

MLW has also announced the following stars for the Intimidation Games tapings: the debuting Chris Dickinson, World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit, World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich, LA Park, Brian Pillman Jr., Zenshi, Mance Warner, Hijo de LA Park, The Dynasty, Konnan, Injustice, Savio Vega, Logan Creed, Alicia Atout, and others.

You can visit MLW.com for full details on the event in Chicago, including information on the meet & greets.

MLW's press release on Laredo Kid included the following promotional graphic for the tapings: