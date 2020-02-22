The latest WWE Mattel lines (Elite, Battle Pack, Ultimate Edition, Beast Mode, and others) were showcased at this weekend's NY Toy Fair, as seen in the video above.

Some of the highlights were John Cena in the Ultimate Edition line with different faces and hand poses. Also, "Becky 2 Belts" featuring Becky Lynch with both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships that she held after winning at last year's WrestleMania.

Other Superstars included in the newest lines include: Velveteen Dream, Ricochet, Lacey Evans, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Heavy Machinery, Bianca Belair, Aleister Black, "Stone Cold Steve Austin (in the Beast Mode line), and a "Slambulance" vehicle accessory.

You can check out more in the photos below: