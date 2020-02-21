- Major League Wrestling announced this week that legendary wrestling manager Colonel Robert Parker will be returning to the company at the Intimidation Games 2020 event on Saturday, April 18 in Chicago at Cicero Stadium. The event will also serve as MLW Fusion TV tapings. MLW's announcement noted that Parker has been approved for a manager license to make his return.

- MLW also announced this week that international indie star Zachary Cooper has signed with the company. They touted the 22 year old as being 6'3" and 267 pounds. The Tampa, FL native graduated from FAU and played football. He also has a background in kickboxing. MLW noted that "The Blue-Chip Beast" will surely be courted by MLW managers.

"Zachary Cooper is a throwback to the days of the big men that Bruno Sammartino battled," said MLW boss Court Bauer in a press release. "Mix in a state-of-the-art arsenal and the agility of a luchador and you have a new era heavyweight. Cooper could very well be the next big thing in the sport."

Cooper will make his MLW debut on Saturday, April 18 at Intimidation Games 2020 in Chicago.

- Pagano will also make his MLW debut at Intimidation Games 2020 on April 18 in Chicago. MLW announced this week that the lucha start is promising to bring mayhem to the company. His opponent has not been announced yet.

Full details on the Intimidation Games event can be found at MLW.com.

- Jinetes del Aire (Hijo del Vikingo, Golden Magic and Myzteziz Jr.) will defend the AAA World Trios Titles against Injustice (Myron Reed, Kotto Brazil and Jordan Oliver) at the upcoming AAA vs. MLW event on March 13 in Tijuana, Mexico. MLW made the match official this week.