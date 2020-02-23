- The above video is the newest Canvas 2 Canvas from artist Rob Schamberger. In the video, Schamberger creates his first coloring page for others to customize, featuring "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

- Paige posted on social media about the 10 year anniversary of NXT. She also posted about how Dr. Tom Prichard, Dusty Rhodes, and Norman Smiley were some of the best trainers and she learned a lot from them.

Happy 10th birthday to @WWENXT Ive been apart of you for 8 of those 10. Wtf. Time flies!!! Amazing to see how much NXT has grown. From FCW in a small little building and small roster (literally only 7 girls when I got there) to a global beautiful brand of its own ???????? — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 23, 2020

I wish everyone got to experience @drtomprichard as a trainer in NXT. He was one of the best and I learnt so much from him. Him and Dusty Rhodes were a dream team. Along with @NormanSmiley1 ???????? — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 23, 2020

- Lio Rush was asked about what his favorite feud was in his career. He answered that it was his feud with AEW star Joey Janela.

He tweeted, "@JANELABABY hands down"