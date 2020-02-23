Lio Rush has been answering questions on Twitter this evening and one answer showed his feelings about WWE 205 Live's treatment.

The question was, "Do you think #205Live should have their own Takeover style events since the other two NXT brands have them?"

The former NXT Cruiserweight answered, "I think @WWE205Live should be treated better as a whole."

205 Live made its debut on November 29, 2016, on WWE Network.

The show currently airs after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 p.m. ET.

Below you can read his answer: