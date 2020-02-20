AEW has announced a new six-man match for next Wednesday's Dynamite episode on TNT, which will be the go-home show for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

The match will see Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt of Jurassic Express go up against The Inner Circle's Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara.

Wednesday's Dynamite will take place from the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Kansas City, MO. Below is the updated line-up:

* Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho weigh-in for their Revolution match

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Best Friends

* PAC vs. AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega in a 30-Minute Ironman Match

* Jurassic Express vs. Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara