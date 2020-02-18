Lucha Libre AAA announced its card for Rey de Reyes (2020), revealing AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega's opponent, Rey de Reyes Tournament participants, and other title matches.

Below is the card:

* Psycho Clown, Monster Clown, and Murder Clown vs. Rush, LA Park, and Bestia Del Ring

* Blue Demon Jr vs. Aerostar vs. Nakasawa vs. Mascarita Sagrada vs. Mr. Iguana vs. Nino Hamburguesa vs. Dave The Clown vs. Ares vs. Dinastia vs. Villano III Jr (Rey de Reyes 2020 Tournament)

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Laredo Kido (AAA Mega Championship)

* Pentagon Jr. and Fenix (c) vs. Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz (AAA World Tag Team Championships)

* Hijo Del Vikingo, Myzteziz Jr. and Octagon Jr. vs. Rey Escorpion, Texano Jr., and La Hiedra (AAA World Trios Championship)

* Pagano, Hijo De LA Park, and LA Park Jr. vs. Averno, Chessman, and Super Fly vs. Mocho Cota Jr, Tito Santana, and Carta Brava Jr.

* Drago and Drago Kid vs. La Parka Negra and La Parkita Negra

Rey de Reyes will be at the Poliforum Zamna in Merida, Yucatan on March 21. The show will also be streaming on Twitch.

