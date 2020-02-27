Actor and noted pro wrestling fan Macaulay Culkin is among the many WWE fans who are not happy with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt dropping the WWE Universal Title to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia today.

As noted, Goldberg defeated The Fiend in a fairly short main event at today's big Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia. A significant amount of fans immediately took to social media with complaints on the decision to take the title from The Fiend this way.

The WWE Creative Humor Twitter account joked that Super ShowDown was "all about building new stars" like Goldberg and two other veterans - WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, who squashed Ricochet to retain, and The Undertaker, who was a surprise entrant in the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match, defeating AJ Styles to win.

Culkin responded to that tweet and wrote, "Amen."

The Home Alone actor made a follow-up tweet and apparently indicated that he's cancelled his tickets to WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida, which could just be a joke, or not.

"I've just cancelled my tickets to Tampa Bay," Culkin wrote in the follow-up tweet.

Culkin isn't the only pro wrestling fan who took to social media this afternoon to vent over the Super ShowDown booking. You can see his related tweets below:

Amen. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) February 27, 2020