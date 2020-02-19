WWE NXT Superstar Mansoor took to Instagram today and indicated that he will be wrestling at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia later this month.

Mansoor posted the Super ShowDown logo and a photo of him in the ring, with a caption in Arabic. Google Translator translates the caption to, "Huh, who do you want to wrestle with?"

Mansoor was signed to a WWE contract after a tryout in the Kingdom before the Greatest Royal Rumble event in 2018. He teamed up with two other recruits who were signed, Faisal Kurdi and Hussain Al Dagal, and took out Ariya Daivari and Shawn Daivari at the event. Mansoor would go on to start working NXT live events in the fall of 2018, then win the 51-Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown 2019 in Saudi Arabia. He returned to action in his hometown of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel 2019, defeating Cesaro in singles action.

WWE returns to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday, February 27 for Super ShowDown 2020 from Mohammed Abdou Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh. The event will air live on the WWE Network at 12pm ET, and we will have live coverage as it happens.

WWE has not announced Mansoor for a Super ShowDown match as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.. You can see his full IG post below: