- As noted, a new WWE Day Of documentary will premiere on the WWE Network this Friday night at 7:30pm ET, as the lead-in for SmackDown on FOX. The thirty-minute special will feature behind-the-scenes footage from the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Above is a new trailer for the show.

- WWE issued a teaser this afternoon for Mandy Rose's date with Otis on Friday's Valentine's Day edition of SmackDown on FOX. It's likely that the date will be split up between a few segments on Friday's show, which airs live from Rogers Arena, in Vancouver. You can see WWE's announcement on the segment below:

Otis looks to capture Mandy Rose's heart on Valentine's Day SmackDown Pop the champagne, lay down the flowers and cut those sleeves off the suit jacket – love is in the air on a Valentine's Day SmackDown. After a high-level training session with his good pal Tucker last week, Otis is as ready as he'll ever be for the date of his life with his "peach," Mandy Rose. The chivalrous Superstar's courtship of The Golden Goddess could even melt the heart of SmackDown's coldest commentator. The Blue Collar Solid approach was highlighted by Christmas hams, fruitcakes, Royal Rumble heroics and the occasional sweaty hug. Will Otis and Mandy Rose knock off "The Notebook" as the romance of our lifetime? Or should the WWE Universe prepare for an immeasurable heartbreak. All's fair in love and SmackDown. Don't miss Otis and Mandy Rose's Valentine's date on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry responded to The Rock's congratulatory message to his daughter Simone Johnson on signing with WWE, noting that he has been at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and WWE's first-ever fourth generation talent is working hard.

"Bro I'm here at PC she working hard. @TheRock," Henry wrote in response to Rock's message to Simone, which you can read at this link.

