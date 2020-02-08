- Above, Tegan Nox goes up against Roderick Strong on UpUpDownDown's Ring Fit Adventure Superstar Challenge. The two did the Endless Deltoids Challenge where Strong last 92.54 seconds, Nox made it 61.11 seconds. Both fell short of the current record held by Xavier Woods at 151.66 seconds.

- On last night's SmackDown, Sami Zayn demanded on Shinsuke Nakamura's behalf to get a rematch for Braun Strowman's WWE Intercontinental Championship. Strowman agreed, but was then attacked by The Revival. Nakamura joined in on the action, standing tall over the big man at the end of the segment. Afterwards, Kayla Braxton caught up with the two WWE Superstars to ask about what happened.

"We got what we wanted, didn't we?" Zayn said. "We have a championship rematch in the bank, waiting for us. He's so simple! He doesn't understand he's up against intellectuals, he's so easy to play. You just challenge his integrity and he gives you what you want, just like that. Championship rematch, just like that. It's like taking candy from a very big, stupid baby."

- Matt Hardy was asked by a fan on Twitter if he think he'll ever reunite with NXT Champion Adam Cole. The two had previously worked together when they were both in Ring of Honor.

"Never say NEVAH in this INSANE industry," Hard responded. "I am greatly fond of @AdamColePro & love watching him & the UE kicking ass every week on @WWENXT... Especially considering he was presumed deceased by some before his NXT arrival."