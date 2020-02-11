As noted earlier at this link, WWE did an injury angle on this week's RAW that saw Randy Orton take out Matt Hardy after Matt confronted Orton over the recent attack on WWE Hall of Famer Edge. It was speculated that WWE did this angle to write Matt off TV as his contract reportedly expires on Sunday, March 1.

In an update, Matt is done with WWE and this was the segment to write him out of the storylines, according to a new report from Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet and WWE Backstage.

Matt tweeted a goodbye message to his fans after RAW and linked them to the latest "Free The Delete" episode on YouTube, which includes a possible teaser on him being "The Exalted One" for The Dark Order in AEW. You can see those by clicking here.

There's been no word on a possible last minute deal between WWE and Matt, but it's been reported that creative differences are a "major hurdle" in the contract negotiations, not pay.

Above is video of Hardy receiving medical attention and making his exit during the commercial, and below is video from the angle. You can also see Matt's full tweet below: