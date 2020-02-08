Earlier today, Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks posted Q&A questions on an Instagram Story.

The AEW EVP ran through a number of topics including: if the Young Bucks would wrestle again in NJPW, who will be AEW's biggest star in a year, and if Marty Scurll was original planed to be the leader of the Dark Order.

Below are some of the highlights from Matt's Q&A:

Are you going back to New Japan Wrestling?: "NJPW helped put us on the map and I'm incredibly proud of our body of work there over six plus years. We will not be returning any time soon though."

When will AEW come to the Toyota Arena in Ontario?: "We booked a date. Hopefully I can share when soon."

Tag team you've never wrestled before, but wanted to?: "FTR."

What's the hardest part about being an EVP and a wrestling?: "Very little time to prepare for my own matches."

Was Marty Scurll supposed to be the exalted one of the Dark Order?: "Nope."

A year from now who will be the biggest star in AEW?: "Hangman."

If it all ended tomorrow...what would you say was your greatest accomplishment?: "Being at the forefront of a major boom in the economy of wrestling. Helping all of the boys get paid a proper living wage."

Would you ever consider showing clips from Being the Elite on TV to enhance a story?: "I'm okay with BTE being the black sheep of even a company that I help run. It's my favorite limitless place to express myself with no risks. Afraid to try something new, fresh, or crazy? Try it here first."