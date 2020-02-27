WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley shared on social media that he's hosting a garage sale on Saturday, February 29 at 4th World Comics & Toys in Smithtown, New York.

The event runs from 1 to 3 p.m. ET and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Christmas Magic.

Christmas Magic is a non-profit and its mission is to collect toys, gifts, and donations for Long Island's homeless and underprivileged children and their families.

Mick tweeted, "#SMITHTOWN NY - SATURDAY 1-3PM Join me at @4thWorldComics for the #FoleyGarageSale - with 100% going to #ChristmasMagic I'll be wheeling & dealing, getting rid of years of stuff - action figures, DVD's, books, photos..even my #MmmBeefy cardboard cutout"

At the event, Mick Foley will also be signing autographs. Autographs are $20 and anyone who spends over $50 will get a free Mick Foley bobblehead.

