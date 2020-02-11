- As noted earlier at this link, this week's WWE RAW saw Randy Orton take out Matt Hardy with the RKO and a steel chair shot to the head. WWE posted this off-air video of Hardy receiving medical attention and walking to the back as some fans cheered him on.

- WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Ontario, CA for this week's Main Event episode:

* No Way Jose vs. Eric Young

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

- This week's WWE RAW from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California also saw Aleister Black pick up a fairly easy win over Akira Tozawa. Black cut another cryptic promo after the match.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter after the show and commented on Black's rise in WWE.

Foley wrote, "I think @WWEAleister is just one major feud away from making a big jump up the @WWE ladder....but the right opponent is everything!"

You can see Foley's full tweet below, along with a few shots from the Alexander vs. Black match: