WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has endorsed The Bella Twins for the Hall.

It was reported earlier today, by @Wrestlevotes, that The Bella Twins and Japanese legend Jushin Thunder Liger are rumored for the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Foley took to Twitter this evening to react to the rumors on Nikki Bella and Brie Bella being inducted, noting that both of the twins are very deserving for an induction.

"I believe @BellaTwins are very deserving inductees into the #WWEHOF," Foley wrote.

He continued, "Great athletes, excellent attitudes, mainstays in the Divas division for years before the women's revolution - and were tireless ambassadors for @WWE well before @TotalDivas brought them mainstream attention."

There's no word yet on if there's any truth to the rumors on The Bella Twins and Liger getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, but we will keep you updated. Batista and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman) are the only names officially announced for WWE's 2020 Class as of this writing.

The 2020 induction ceremony will take place on April 2 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, during WrestleMania 36 Week.

You can see Foley's full tweet below: