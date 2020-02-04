Congratulations to WWE Superstars Mike Kanellis and Maria Kanellis on the birth of their second child.

Maria took to Instagram this afternoon to announce the birth of their first son - Carver Mars Bennett. Carver was born on Monday at 3:07pm, weighing in at 8 pounds, and 20.5 inches.

"Carver Mars Bennett arrived yesterday 2/3/2020 at 3:07pm. 8 pounds and 20 and 1/2 inches. We are so in love!! @carvermarsbennett @therealmichaelbennett #marsattacks," Maria wrote.

Mike also took to Instagram and reacted to the birth of his first son.

He wrote, "Carver Mars Bennett arrived yesterday 2/3/2020 at 3:07pm. 8 pounds and 20 and 1/2 inches. My heart is so full right now!"

Mike and Maria, who signed multi-year deals with WWE last year, welcomed their first child on April 3, 2018 - a daughter named Fredrica Moon Bennett.

There's no word yet on when Mike and Maria will return to WWE TV, but they have been away since WWE had them doing a pregnancy and relationship trouble storyline a few months back. You can click here to read the latest on Mike possibly returning to WWE TV with his new tag team partner.

Below are the full IG posts from Mike and Maria. You can use the arrows to scroll through the various photos.