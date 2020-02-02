Former WCW manager Missy Hyatt announced she will be at this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. No word on if she's be on the TNT broadcast, or if it will be a segment taped for AEW Dark, but she will be honored, alongside Austin Idol.

"Big news!!! I'm going to be @AEWrestling this Wednesday," Hyatt wrote on Twitter. "I will be honored among continental legend-Austin Idol. No truth that I got spot from Alan Martin, Di Carter, Lord Humongous, Wendell Cooley for not picking up the phone."

Hyatt also had runs in WWE, ECW, and UWF in the 80s and 90s.

Below is the currently lineup for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite:

* Jon Moxley vs. Ortiz

* Britt Baker vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Kenny Omega, Adam Page, and The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and Lucha Bros (with The Bunny)

* Ten lashes to Cody by MJF

* PAC says he's coming after Kenny Omega