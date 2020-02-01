On this week's AEW Dynamite, MJF's story with Cody will continue when MJF gives his Revolution PPV opponent ten lashes. Before that happens, MJF spoke with Jonathan Snowden of Bleacher Report about turning on Cody Rhodes, and staying ahead of the curve in pro wrestling.

"He's almost Wizard of Oz-esque," MJF said of Cody. "You have this big bad wizard, but when they pulled back the curtain, there was just this tiny little feeble, weak man who was trying to puppeteer everybody's lives for the betterment of his own good and only his own good. That's Cody.

"There's a reason why after I kicked that no good son of a b---h Cody Rhodes in the nuts that there was a huge smile on my face. It's because what happened was a thousand million pounds of weight got completely lifted off my shoulders. Because I had to follow this guy around and be his glorified hype man for way too long.

"And I allowed that to happen because I thought that man cared about me, which he did not. When I broke the chains of slavery and kicked him square in the balls and it felt so good, Jon. Oh my God. It felt so good."

MJF also spoke about paying more attention to the veterans of wrestling, trying to get better, and do more than just big spots in matches.

"For some strange reason a lot of people in my age demographic don't want to listen to veterans of this sport," the 23-year-old said. "They'd much rather put on their kick pads and do their moonies and their 450s. They're not trying to learn. They're not trying to get better. They're just trying to be cool. I don't care about being cool, Jon. What I care about is making money. What I care about is making waves. What I care about is going down as one of, if not, the greatest professional wrestlers to have ever lived.

"And the only way that happens is by studying your sport and your craft. I have sat down for hours until my eyes have bled while I studied legends and I still do to this day while these kids are studying gymnastics routines. That's why I'm ahead of the curve."

This week's Dynamite is live from Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Revolution takes place on February 29 from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.